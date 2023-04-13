Samsung brings exciting Eid offers on smartphones

Taking the Eid festivities and celebrations to the next level, Samsung has just introduced wide-ranging exciting offers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.





The offers present an excellent opportunity for people across Bangladesh to enhance their collection of innovative Samsung products at a discounted price, says a press release.





This Eid, Samsung brings up to BDT 15,000 cashback opportunities on fan's favorite smartphones! Along with that, tech enthusiasts can now get a taste of Samsung's extraordinary innovation comprising amazing discounts of upto BDT 5,000 on EMI (18 months) when purchased with cards from selected banks.







Additionally, to further level up the upcoming Eid celebrations, Samsung has launched "Never Mind" campaign. Through this campaign, Samsung is offering a screen replacement option for accidental screen damage within one year of purchase! Samsung fans can easily avail this offer without worrying about the crack on their favorite Samsung devices.







This offer is for Galaxy A04s, Galaxy F23, and the newly launched Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G & Galaxy A14.







Additionally, as part of its Eid offers, Samsung has also brought a super exciting exchange offer. Users can enjoy an exchange bonus cashback of up to BDT 7,000 on selected smartphones upon returning an old smartphone for a brand-new Samsung smartphone.







They will also get free internet for one year on selected operators with the purchase of a Samsung smartphone.







Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, said, "Samsung has always thrived to bring the innovation that consumers both need and want. Our primary focus is to make advanced technologies available to smartphone users in Bangladesh.







That is exactly what we are striving for through the Eid offers and campaign. We hope to take our innovations to more consumers so that they can lead a Smart Lifestyle for a "Smart Bangladesh." To avail the Eid offers, customers can visit their nearest authorized Samsung store.