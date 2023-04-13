itel launches smatphone P40 with 6000mAh battery

itel has launched its latest smartphone, the itel P40, in Bangladesh. Designed for power users, the P40 is setting a new trend in the smartphone market with its massive 6000mAh battery, large memory, and affordability. Prices for P40 start from BDT 8,990, says a press release.







One of the most striking features of the itel P40 is its massive 6000mAh battery, which can provide up to 3 days of battery backup on a single charge.





The battery also provides 32 hours of continuous calls, 204 hours of continuous music playback, 28 hours of continuous video playback, 21 hours of social chat, and 16 hours of continuous game-playing experience. Also, that smartphone supports an 18W fast charging function.





The itel P40 comes in two variants, 64GB storage + 4GB (3GB* Memory Fusion) and 32GB storage + 3GB (3GB* Memory Fusion), with both variants powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor to provide the smoothest-ever operating experience.







Both variants also come with a 6.6" HD+ waterdrop full-view display, trendy fashionable design, fingerprint sensor, and more.





The phone comes in a premium large lens 3D texture and track touch stripe design with two different colors: fantasy blue and force black. Its 8.7mm thickness and sweat-resistant three-dimensional striped design provide a comfortable and non-slip grip.