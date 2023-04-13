Mamunur Rashid elected as BCMEA VP

Former president of ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA has been recently elected as the Director of Bangladesh Ceramics Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) for the 4th consecutive term since 2014.





Thereafter he has been elected as the Sr. Vice President for the term 2023-24. BCMEA is an owners' association of 72 ceramics manufacturing companies in Bangladesh, according to a press release.





Mamun is serving as the Additional Managing Director (AMD) of X-Index Companies (Index Group).







He is also serving as the Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairman at West Zone Power Distribution Co. Ltd- An enterprise of Bangladesh Power Development Board.







He is also serving as the GB member of FBCCI. He also served as President of ICMAB in 2022.







Ealier he also served in Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC), Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Bangladesh Power Development Board, BRAC-Aarong, Rahimafrooz, Summit Power Ltd, Sheba Phone, Kazi Farms Group in different capacities.