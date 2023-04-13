BRAC Bank opens sub-branches in Rajshahi and Natore BRAC Bank has recently introduced two new Sub-Branches in Laxmipur, Rajshahi and Bonpara, Natore districts, says a press release.





This addition to the bank's network of branches will offer everyday banking services to customers in these areas and from existing branches.







The inauguration of these Sub-Branches took place on April 9, 2023, and was officiated by Md. Mahiul Islam, the Head of Retail Banking at BRAC Bank. A.K.M.Tareq, the Senior Zonal Head of the Distribution Network, and other senior officials of the bank's Distribution Network were also present.





With the launch of these Sub-Branches, business and individual customers in Laxmipur and Bonpara will have access to modern banking services, including account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, pension scheme deposits, fund transfers using EFTN and RTGS, remittance services, utility bill payments, credit cards, student loans, consumer loans, debit card and cheque book processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments, and more, except for foreign exchange services.





BRAC Bank introduced the Sub-Branch Network in 2022 as part of its multi-channel distribution strategy, aiming to bring the best banking services to customers across the country. The Sub-Branch operations are authorized by Bangladesh Bank.





Establishing these Sub-Branches is a testament to BRAC Bank's commitment to financial inclusion, expanding its reach and coverage in semi-urban and rural areas.





The bank plans to rapidly expand its Sub-Branch network throughout the country in the coming years and aims to become a leader in this segment.