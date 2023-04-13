|
3 IBBL Zones hold Business Development Conference
Chattogram South, Rangpur & Mymensing Zones of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organized quarterly Business Development Conference on Wednesday on virtual platform, says a press release.
Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Mohammed Shabbir and Md. Akiz Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer addressed the conference.
Mahboob Alam, Mizanur Rahman, Md. Maksudur Rahman, G.M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Md. Rafiqul Islam & Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents along with head of the Zones, branches and sub-branch in-charge in the Zones attended the conference.