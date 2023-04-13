PDB generates record 14,800MW electricity

The country has made a record for power generation was 14,800 megawatts electricity at 9pm on Tuesday.





According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), currently the country has 23,482MW grid connected electricity generation capacity.





Of the total capacity, the country generated 14,800 MW power with passing all previous record.





It said prior to this, the maximum power generation was 14,782MW, recorded on 16 April last year.





It is the highest daily power generation in the country's history.





As much as 14,800MW of electricity was produced at 9pm (peak hour) on Tuesday, BPDB Director (public relations) Shamim Hasan told BSS.





The electricity demand has increased in the last couple of days due to warmer weather and a rise in temperature. �BSS