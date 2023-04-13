Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PDB generates record 14,800MW electricity

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

The country has made a record for power generation was 14,800 megawatts electricity at 9pm on Tuesday.

According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), currently the country has 23,482MW grid connected electricity generation capacity.

Of the total capacity, the country generated 14,800 MW power with passing all previous record.

It said prior to this, the maximum power generation was 14,782MW, recorded on 16 April last year.

It is the highest daily power generation in the country's history.

As much as 14,800MW of electricity was produced at 9pm (peak hour) on Tuesday, BPDB Director (public relations) Shamim Hasan told BSS.

The electricity demand has increased in the last couple of days due to warmer weather and a rise in temperature.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months
Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation
Interest rate of EDF loans to remain unchanged
Citizen engagement in public procurement underscored
FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh
Stocks continue gaining streak
‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF


Latest News
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
School boy crushed under bus in Natore
Agargaon-Motijheel section metro rail launches November
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft