Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:53 PM
Tipu calls for strengthening trade ties with Iran

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has called upon the people and particularly the business community to work together to expand trade and commerce between Bangladesh and Iran by strengthening bilateral relations.

He made this call when Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Mansour Chavosi call on him at the minister's secretariat office this afternoon.

The minister said Iran has historically good trade relations with Bangladesh and is one of the good trading partners in the Middle East. Bangladesh's export to Iran is more than imports though the amount is not too much.

Both the countries have many opportunities to expand import and export, he said putting emphasis on taking advantage of increasing communication between business communities in both the countries.

Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh and Iran are members of OIC. Both countries are one of the member states of D-8. In 2006, the two countries also signed an agreement on avoidance of double taxation, in addition to signing preferential trade agreement between the two countries in order to increase bilateral trade and commercial relations. He requested the Iranian ambassador to ratify the double duty avoidance agreement.

Noting that there is ample opportunities to increase commercial relations between the two countries, the minister expressed the hope that both countries would take the trade relations to a new height.

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador said Bangladesh is Iran's old and faithful friend. Both the countries have cultural ties since ancient times. This relationship is constantly getting stronger.

He expressed the hope that people of both countries would benefit from strengthening commercial tires by utilizing the existing trade opportunities and economic cooperation.

The Iranian ambassador praised the progress Bangladesh made with significant growth in all segments of economic indicators due to far-reaching leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.


