Stocks rebound on fresh stakes

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a three-day losing streak as investors took fresh stakes pulling indices up on both the bourse of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).





At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the DSE increased by 8 points to settle at 6,204. DSES, the Shariah-based index, increased 3 points to 1,345. DS30, the blue-chip index, also increased .48 points to close at 2,199.





However, the volume of transactions has decreased. Turnover on the DSE also declined to Tk 411.8 crore, from Tk 442crore turnover on Tuesday. Of the issues traded, 75 advanced, 34 declined, and 201 did not see any price movement.





The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Amra Network, Eastern Housing, Gemini Sea Food, Genex Infosys, BSC, Olympic Ind., Apex Footwear, Sea Pearl Beach Resort, RD Food and Unique Hotel.





The top 10 companies with rate hikes are:- Prime Life Ins., Orion Infusion, Fine Foods, Sunlife Ins., ADN Telecom, Amara Networks, Amara Technology, Unique Hotels, Monospool Paper and Legacy Footwear.





Top 10 decliners are: Midland Bank, Pragati Life Ins., Beech Gatchari, BD Welding, Simtex Ind., Delta Life Ins., Meghna PET, Osmania Glass, Bengal Windsor and BD Autocars Ltd.





At the CSE, the overall value CASPI increased by 23 points. 40 of the 123 institutions that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 23 decreased and the price of 60 remained unchanged. Tk 7.14 crore has been transacted.