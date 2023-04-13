Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK gives 1m vapes to make country smoking free

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Business Desk

One million people in England will be offered the chance to drop their cigarettes and pick up a vape under government plans to help people quit smoking.

Described as a world first by officials, the "swap to stop" program will see nearly one in five smokers in England provided with a vaping starter kit, as well as behavioral support to help them kick the habit, says a press release.

The move comes as the government looks to cut the number of smokers in the UK to meet a target of becoming smoke free by 2030 - reducing smoking rates to 5% or less.

On Tuesday, UK health minister Neil O'Brien outlined plans for the program and other measures, including financial incentives to convince pregnant women to quit smoking.

Doing so would help cut the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth, as well as reduce the number of babies born underweight or underdeveloped, the government said in a statement.

"Cigarettes are the only product on sale which will kill you if used correctly," O'Brien said in a speech on Tuesday. "We will offer a million smokers new help to quit."

Local authorities will be invited to engage in the program later this year, with plans being specifically designed to suit their needs, including when it comes to deciding which populations to prioritize.

"We are pleased that the government continues to believe that responsible vape providers have a role to play in helping adult smokers quit smoking," a spokesperson for Imperial Brands Plc, the UK listed company which produces the Blu vape brand as well Winston, Gauloises and John Player Special cigarettes.

As well as the "swap to stop" program, O'Brien launched a call for evidence on vaping among children. Figures from NHS Digital published last year showed that 9% of 11 to 15 year olds used e-cigarettes in 2021, a rise from 6% in 2018.

The government will put £3 million toward setting an "illicit vapes enforcement squad," led by Trading Standards, to help combat the illegal sale of vapes to children.

"As a long-established vape manufacturer with a strong track record of responsible marketing, we share the public's concern over the way unscrupulous operators have targeted children," the Imperial Brands spokesperson said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months
Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation
Interest rate of EDF loans to remain unchanged
Citizen engagement in public procurement underscored
FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh
Stocks continue gaining streak
‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF


Latest News
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
School boy crushed under bus in Natore
Agargaon-Motijheel section metro rail launches November
President, PM greet countrymen on occasion of Pahela Baishakh
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft