Earth's population could soon start falling

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

CANBERRA, Apr 11: The number of humans on Earth reached 8 billion in November 2022.

Now a new report suggests that the world's population may peak at just 9 billion by 2050, a number far lower than previously thought. Compared to other more well-known estimates, such as those from the United Nations, the latest prediction is either a breath of fresh air, or an omen of disaster. The pros and cons of Earth's growing human population are hotly debated, with proponents citing positive effects on the economy and technology and critics emphasizing the risks to the environment and social harmony. While it could be argued that smaller populations require less energy, housing, food, and water, there are some significant caveats. Most importantly, an imminent reversal of population growth means we need major investments in education and health, not to mention ways to overcome economic inequality in an aging society.

"These extraordinary turnarounds are designed as policy and investment road maps that will work for the majority of people," the authors write in their report.

"They are not an attempt to create some impossible-to-reach utopia; instead, they are an essential foundation for a resilient civilization on a planet under extraordinary pressure."

The report's predictions are based on extensive research, and much of it shows that the top 10 percent of the wealthiest people in the world are mostly responsible for the overconsumption that threatens the stability of the environment. Including climate change.

"Humanity's main problem is luxury carbon and biosphere consumption, not population," says environmental scientist Jorgen Randers, one of the modelers for Earth4All, the initiative that worked with the Global Challenges Foundation to create this report.

"The places where population is rising fastest have extremely small environmental footprints per person compared with the places that reached peak population many decades ago."

The authors predicted how to manage population growth in each major region using scientific data, with a goal to form a human population that can thrive on Earth for a long time.

Ten countries and regions are considered in the analysis, from China to the United States to Sub-Saharan Africa. Currently, population growth rates are highest in several African nations, such as Angola, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, as well as in some Asian countries, such as Afghanistan.
    SCIENCEALERT.COM


« PreviousNext »

