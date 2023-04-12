Video
ARSA commander killed in 'gunfight' at Rohingya camp

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 11: A suspected Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) commander was killed during a reported gunfight between members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) and the group at the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

The deceased was Abdul Majid alias Lalaiya, an alleged ARSA commander, confirmed Mohammad Faruk Ahmed, assistant superintendent of Police of APBN-8. The incident happened at 10:30 am on Tuesday at Block-8 of Camp-19.

On Tuesday morning, the APBN surrounded some houses of ARSA terrorists near the house of Amin Majhi of Block-8 of Camp-19. At that time, ARSA men opened fire at the police. At that time, APBN men fired back. After the "gunfight" Lalaiya's was found lying on the ground after searching several houses. A firearm and two rounds of bullets were found next to his body. At the time, three people named Mohammad Taher, Jamal Hossain and Liaquat Ali were arrested, said the ASP Faruk.

The deceased was an accused in four murder cases that took place in the Rohingya camp. Two policemen were injured in the shooting. At present, additional police have been deployed at the spot and surrounding areas to control the situation, he added.    UNB


ARSA commander killed in 'gunfight' at Rohingya camp
