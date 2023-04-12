Video
Ceramic warehouse fire in Chawk Bazar brought under control

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

A fire that broke out at a ceramic warehouse near Bismillah Tower Market of Chawk Bazar area in Old Dhaka Tuesday morning has been brought under control.

"The fire originated on the fourth floor of the shopping complex around  10:45am this morning
six firefighting units from the headquarters and  Lalbagh rushed to the spot and completely doused the blaze around 12:20pm,"  Lima Khanam, Duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, said.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident, she added.

"The fire might have originated from an electric short-circuit or from a burning cigarette butt," she said, adding that the accurate reason behind the  accident and the actual amount of the damages could be known after  investigation.


