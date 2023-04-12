

Ceramic warehouse fire in Chawk Bazar brought under control



"The fire originated on the fourth floor of the shopping complex around 10:45am this morning six firefighting units from the headquarters and Lalbagh rushed to the spot and completely doused the blaze around 12:20pm," Lima Khanam, Duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, said.



However, no casualties were reported in the incident, she added.



"The fire might have originated from an electric short-circuit or from a burning cigarette butt," she said, adding that the accurate reason behind the accident and the actual amount of the damages could be known after investigation.



