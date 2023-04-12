Agri Minister blames Finance Ministry for fertiliser price hike

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, also a member of National Advisory Committee on Fertilizer Management, said on Tuesday that the Finance Ministry had compelled to increase fertiliser prices.



"I did not agree to increase the price of fertiliser in the interest of the farmers. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also did not agree to increase fertiliser price. But, we were compelled to increase due to the immense pressure from the Finance Ministry and considering the global economic and the overall local conditions. We had nothing to do," Razzaque told reporters at his Secretariat office, responding to a query.



He said, "It's true that it would create pressure and sufferings for the farmers, but production wouldn't be affected. We would try to cover it by providing seeds to the farmers free of cost, or in other ways."



"We have increased the a little bit to adjust with the international market, but not the way the price had increased in the global market.



Once fertiliser price falls in the international markets, we will also reduce the price. Maximum demand of fertilizer is seen during the Boro season. After Boro season, the demand will fall. So, it wouldn't be a big problem for the farmers," he added.



On Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture issued a notification increasing prices of urea, DAP, TSP and MOP fertiliser by Tk5 per kg. The price hike would be effective for the dealers as well as the consumers.



Now, urea and TSP would cost Tk 27 per kg, up from Tk 22 per kg, DAP would cost Tk 21 per kg , up from Tk16 per kg and MOP for Tk20 up from Tk20 per kg.



