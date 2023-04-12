Video
Home Front Page

Bollywood returns to Bangladeshi theatres

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Despite opposition from the country film makers and artists, the government has finally given permission to import Indian Hindi films in the country.

According to the decision of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, a total of 10 Hindi films for import this year while in next year of 2024, eight Hindi films will be imported.

The decision of the Ministry was disclosed through a notice issued on Monday from the Ministry.

However, the Ministry has given several conditions for importing the Hindi films including ensuring e-ticketing system to run Hindi movies in theatres. The Cinema Hall owners will ensure e-ticketing system to run Hindi movies in their theatres, according to the notice.

Earlier, the Ministry sought opinion of the Ministry of Commerce about importing the Hindi films.

Based on the positive response from the Ministry of Commerce, in compliance with certain conditions of the existing Import Policy Order 2021-2024, import of films from SAFTA countries have been granted on an experimental basis, subject to the compliance of some conditions.

The conditions are- legitimate film producers and distributors of Bangladesh will have the opportunity to import films made in sub-continental languages, films produced in sub-continental languages with subtitles shall be allowed to be imported against export, only on an experimental basis for two years, producers may import 10 films against the export of ten Bangladeshi films in the first year, imported sub-continental language films must obtain a certificate from the Bangladesh Film Censor Board, prior to screening and films imported under this order cannot be screened during the week of Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha and Durga Puja.

Going forward, for the next two years, these regulations will have to be strictly adhered to in order for a Bollywood film to be imported into Bangladesh, it said.


