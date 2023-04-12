RMG export up by 12.17pc in 9 months

The total readymade garment (RMG) export reached US$35.25 billion during 9 months period of the current fiscal (2022-23), up from $31.42 billion in the corresponding period of 2021-22 fiscal, indicating 12.17 per cent year-over-year growth.



Exporters said that the business conditions of companies supplying high-priced garments are good. But the business of low-cost and modest-quality clothing manufacturers is not doing well. Overall orders for garment products are declining.



Export earnings from woven garments grew by 12.63 per cent (reached $16.11 billion from $14.30 billion) in July- March 2021-22 fiscal. At the same time, the knitwear export grew by 11.78 per cent and reached $19.13 billion.



Though the overall growth was positive for July- March of 2022-23 fiscal, the single month statistics, March 2023, RMG export earnings declined by 1.04 per cent to $3.89 billion from $3.93 billion in March 2022.



Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said, "As the global economy is passing through a depression and inflation has emerged as one of the major challenges for buyers, suppliers, retailers and consumers, this slowdown in export growth reflects the situation. We are observing a clear downtrend in orders in our factories, and we are aware that the major clothing supplying countries are also facing similar situations."



"The downward trend in growth may continue for a few months. In fact the outlook of global economic growth does not appear impressive for 2023, as IMF predicts growth may fall below the 30 years record. The recovery from the economic depression may be slower. This will have some impact on trade and retail, particularly fashion. So we need to tweak our business strategies to cope up with the turbulence, particularly we need to put in time and resources to tap new products, new customers and new markets," he added.



According to sources, despite the growth in exports, there are also reports of some discomfort. More than 80 per cent of Bangladesh's garment export orders come from the European Union (EU) and the United States. Due to price increase, the pressure on consumers in these regions will increase, thereby reducing the demand for garment items from Bangladesh. Euro zone inflation eased to 8.5 per cent in February, from 8.6 per cent in the previous month. Inflation rose unexpectedly in France and Spain in February. The US consumer price index rose 0.4 per cent last month. The country's annual inflation has stood at 6 per cent.



Those related to the sector said that the export of Bangladesh is increasing due to the recovery of outstanding dues during the Corona period. Buyers are paying higher prices due to increase in raw material, transportation cost and utility cost. Exporters expect orders to pick up again in July. This is because importers will finish selling the stocked garments and exports for the next winter season will begin.



Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) director Mohiuddin Rubel said, "The export target for March was $4 billion. As such, I have fallen behind the target. We were already saying that the growth may slow down in March." This director of BGMEA said that "Our overall export earnings have increased due to inflation. It is not the profit that we have increased by $4 billion. Our expenditure, inflation - everything has been exported. In the coming days, we have to proceed cautiously in this regard."



According to a recent study, due to various challenges, Bangladesh's garment exports will decrease in the short term. However, from next year, this sector of top product export income will turn around again.



According to the research report of CAL Bangladesh, an organization managing investment, banking and brokerage houses, there will be an average 5.3 per cent export growth in this sector from next year.



Meanwhile, the Export Development Bureau (EPB) has informed that despite the increase in export earnings for four months, exports have returned to a negative trend in the recently concluded March. Entrepreneurs earned $4.64 billion by exporting various products in March. This income is 7 per cent less than the target and 2.49 per cent less than the same period last year.



Garment industry accounts for more than 80 per cent of Bangladesh's total exports. Importing global brands include Walmart, Gap Inc, H&M, VF Corporation, Zara, American Eagle Outfitters to name a few.



However, many of these companies have reported weaker sales as consumers in the developed world turn to basic goods and services under inflationary pressures.



But after the coronavirus pandemic, the export of clothes from Bangladesh was increasing at a huge rate. Incentive aid provided by governments in the developed world also contributes to this. The demand for clothing also increased as consumers had extra money in their hands.



