Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:51 AM
PM to visit Japan from Apr 25 to 28

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on an official visit to Japan from April 25-28 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

According to the Foreign Ministry, during her stay in Japan, the Prime Minister will be received in audience by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also hold bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

A number of memorandums of cooperation are expected to be signed during the PM's official visit. Japan wants to elevate the bilateral ties with Bangladesh to a "strategic" level, adding more elements like defence and security areas to the growing relations.

The two countries now have a comprehensive partnership and Japan intends to elevate it.

Earlier, the premier visited Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

During the visit, the PM is scheduled to attend an investment summit and a community reception along with a few bilateral meetings.

She will also hand over the "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to a few Japanese nationals, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Prime Minister has been invited to attend the coronation of UK's King Charles III, to be hosted by the Buckingham Palace on May 6.

Unofficial sources told the media that PM is likely to visit the UK to attend the coronation.

On the way to home from Japan she is likely to travel to Washington DC to attend a programme on May 1 to celebrate 50 years of partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank, official said.


