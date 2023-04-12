Video
DSA world's most draconian law for journos: US

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Diplomatic Correspondent


The Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel said on Sunday that the Digital Security Act is "one of the world's most draconian laws" for journalists.

He said according to the World Press Freedom Index Bangladesh ranked 162 out of 180 countries, a drop of 10 places from the previous year.

"We have made our concerns about this law quite clear. A free press and an informed citizenry are key for any nation and its democratic future," he added.

The US Embassy in Dhaka shared updates on the briefing on Tuesday.

Addressing the election issue, he said the US supports the principle of free and fair elections in Bangladesh and around the world, but I'm not here to endorse one political candidate or party versus another.

He also reiterated that any abuser of human rights should be held accountable, he was speaking at a regular briefing in Washington.

"It's our immense hope that the Bangladesh Government does look into the contents of this article and video (DW documentary on RAB)," Patel said.

Patel said they want to and are looking forward to deepening  their relationship with Bangladesh.

That's why, he said, Secretary Blinken met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

"We, again, are looking forward to deepening our relationship with Bangladesh as a whole," he added.


