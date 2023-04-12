

World looking towards BD for free, fair general election: Blinken



"Everyone is focused on ensuring that Bangladesh proves itself an example of holding a free and fair election in the region and across the world. The whole world including the United States is keeping an eye on the upcoming elections in Bangladesh," Blinken made the statement during a meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in Washington on Monday.



The US Secretary said the USA (we're) is committed to continuing to work together with Bangladesh to find ways to strengthen and deepen the relationship to address economic development, human rights, and of course for next elections to make sure that they (Bangladesh) set a strong example of free and fair elections for the region and for the world.



Agreeing with Blinken regarding bilateral relations, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said, Bangladesh want to advance with USA support and active partnership.



"We are proud of your partnership. I am here to develop, strengthen, and consolidate our relationship," Momen told the media following the meeting.



Momen said he handed over a letter from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina - addressed to US President Joe Biden - to Secretary Blinken.



The meeting discussed the labour rights situation in Bangladesh, the protection of religious freedom, increasing trade and economic cooperation, sustainable solution to the Rohingya issue, the return of Rashed Chowdhury, the convicted murderer of Bangabandhu in the Bangabandhu Murder Case and other issues of bilateral cooperation, various international issues arising in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.



Focusing on the election issue, the Foreign Minister told the media that he told Blinken that Bangladesh is committed to hold a free, fair, transparent and credible election.



"We have created photo ID to stop fake vote casting, we have made transparent ballot boxes and an independent Election Commission. But the government alone cannot hold a free and fair election. All the opposition must come forward. They must commit to a free and fair election. Elections don't occur automatically. We want the US to send observers but not any partisan observers," Momen told Blinken.



However, Bangladesh and the United States have expressed their eagerness to further bolster bilateral ties for the next 50 years, building on the solid foundation of the past 50 years, Foreign Minister told the media following the meeting.



He said Bangladesh-US relationship wide-ranging, dynamic and multifaceted, he hoped to develop, strengthen and solidify the ties.



Blinken said the relationship between Bangladesh and the United States grew "tremendously" over the last 50 years economically.



He emphasised people-to-people ties as "we've been doing more recently on everything" from climate to health.



Blinken said the US also "deeply" appreciates Bangladesh's "remarkable" generosity in sheltering more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.



"We are proud of the partnership," he said, adding that he is here to strengthen and solidify the relationship.



Momen has said Bangladesh wants to improve its ties with the United States with a stronger trade relationship in the next 50 years.



During the meeting, Bangladesh sought efforts to enhance relations on trade and investment fronts, reiterated its call for the return of the Bangabandhu's killer and discussed issues of mutual interests.



The two sides also focused on their ongoing cooperation to deal with the climate crisis, meet the needs of Rohingyas, their safe return to Myanmar, and promote regional security through UN peacekeeping operations.



Appreciating Bangladesh's engagement with the USA, Blinken said they are committed to working together to find ways to further "strengthen and deepen" the robust relationship, and to address economic development and human rights as well.



Foreign Minister Momen called upon the United States to take advantage of the generous investment regime of Bangladesh and encourage the US private sector to invest in special economic zones and hi-tech parks in Bangladesh.



Momen thanked the US government for their generous support in combating Covid-19 pandemic and continued humanitarian support for the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.



He stressed the need for sustained international pressure on Myanmar for creating environment for voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.



He thanked President Joe Biden for his warm message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the Independence Day of Bangladesh, which the US President ended with "Joy Bangla".



Apprising the US Secretary of State of the ongoing and completed works in labour sector reforms in Bangladesh, the Foreign Minister hoped that these efforts would be duly acknowledged and appreciated through stronger economic partnership between the two countries.



Blinken lauded the ongoing US-Bangladesh consultative process in improving labour situation in Bangladesh.



Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran, Deputy Head of Mission Ferdousi Shahriar, Director General (North America) Khandker Masudul Alam, and officials of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the meeting.



Counsellor Derek Chollet, Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour Kara McDonald, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Afreen Akhter accompanied Secretary Blinken in the meeting.



