No respite from heat wave in 7 days

There seems to be no respite from the sizzling heat as Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD) has predicted that the prevailing mild to moderate heat wave condition in the country will continue in the next seven days.



The BMD issued an alert message in this regard on Tuesday.



The people of the country continue to experience the scorching heat with maximum temperature recording 39.2 degree Celsius in Chuadanga and 16. 5 degree Celsius minimum temperature in Tentulia today. Dhaka's temperature has been recorded at 37.5 degree Celsius. UNB



