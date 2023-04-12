Govt enacted DSA to cling to power, says Fakhrul

BNP on Tuesday accused the government of trying to create a climate of fear by using the Digital Security Act (DSA) to muzzle the voice of people ahead of the next national election to 'usurp' power again. Speaking at a seminar, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the government to repeal the DSA as it has now become a demand of mass people.



"The government has enacted such laws to hang onto power by force. The national election is nearing. They have made these laws so that no one can put up a resistance against them and register protest against their wrongdoings ahead of the election," he said The BNP leader said the citizens of the country are being prevented from speaking up and lodging their complaints while the journalists are being obstructed from writing by abusing the DSA. He said the government also wants to cross the election hurdle by keeping their opponents completely out of the race using the DSA and other 'black' laws.



"All the black laws must be abolished. First of all, the Digital Security Act should be repealed. It's now the demand of the country and its mass people," Fakhrul observed.



BNP arranged the seminar titled "Digital Security Act, Democracy & Constitutional Scheme" at a city hotel. Advocate Asaduzzaman, the human rights affairs secretary of BNP, presented the keynote paper at the programme." UNB



