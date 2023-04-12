BNP leaders to join city polls wearing veil: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said although the BNP does not directly participate in the upcoming city elections, it will participate in the polls wearing a veil, which is the hypocrisy of its politics.



"The BNP did not participate in local government elections at different levels with the party symbol (sheaf of paddy), but the party had its candidates wearing veils. Candidates wearing veils will also participate in the upcoming city polls," he said while speaking at a view-exchange meeting at the AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.



On the occasion of the historic Mujibnagar Day to be observed on April 17, the view-exchange meeting was held with presidents and general secretaries of Meherpur, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Jhenaidah and Jesshore district units of AL, and local parliament members and zila parishad chairmen.



Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Sylhet City Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury has already announced that he will participate in city elections and in other cities, the BNP will give candidates, as independent ones, wearing veils.



He said a section under the leadership of the BNP does not observe the days related to the country's independence and the 1971 Liberation War. BSS



