BRTC’s Eid special bus service from April 14

Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will run 'Eid Special Service' buses from April 14 (Friday) to ensure easy and comfortable journey for homebound people during Eid journey.



The information was given in a press release signed by Shaikh Walid Faiej, Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges on Tuesday.



According to the notification, advance ticket sales started at the respective depots of BRTC from April 9 and Eid service buses will run till April 23. Advance tickets for the respective routes are being sold from Motijheel, Joarsahara, Kalyanpur, Gabtali, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Jatrabari, Gazipur and Narayanganj (Chashara) bus depot.



Advance tickets for Dhaka to Khulna, Daudkandi, Damudya, Khaserhat, Dinajpur, Rangpur and Netrokona routes are being sold from Motijheel bus depot.



Dhaka to Bhanga, Rangpur, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Netrokona, Ranishangkail, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur route bus tickets are being sold from Kalyanpur bus depot.



Bus tickets for Dhaka to Bhanga, Gopalganj, Barishal, Dasmina (Patuakhali), Aricha, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Jashore routes are being sold from Gabtali bus depot.



Bus tickets are available from Dhaka to Poysarhat, Bishwaroad-Panchdona, Rangpur, Naogaon, Jaipurhat, Tangail, Mymensingh and Bogura routes at Joarsahara bus depot.

