15-yr old get 10yrs for kidnapping 6 grader girl

A Dhaka Tribunal on Tuesday sentenced a 15-year-boy to ten years imprisonment for kidnapping a sixth grader girl child of City's Shah Ali area in the capital nearly three years ago.



Judge Begum Mafroza Parvin of Women and Children Tribunal- 8 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of lone accused Md Habib. The case history is that the accused used to make advances to the victim, a student of Class VI of satellite town school at city's Shah Ali area on her way to and from school. The accused kidnapped her in the evening on December 31 in 2019.



In this regard the victim's mother filed a case with Shah Ali Police Station on January 4 in 2020.



Sub Inspector Sheuli Akhter of Shah Ali police submitted charge sheet accusing Md Habib on April 30 in 2020.



