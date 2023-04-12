Ctg elevated expressway likely to open for traffic by October

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 11: The 16.5km long Chattogram Elevated Expressway, the city's first-ever elevated expressway, is expected to be opened for vehicular traffic by October.



"We have geared up our construction works in order to complete the expressway to facilitate the traffic movement from the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel'," Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday. "Earlier we had faced various obstacles from different organisations that had delayed our construction works.



Presently, we have been able to overcome all the hindrances and the speed of our works have taken a boost," Hasan said.



He further said, "We hope we will be able to complete the works of the first ever expressway by October positively."



Project Director and Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Executive Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman told the Daily Observer on Tuesday that the construction works of the project had been going round the clock to complete it by October.



Meanwhile, the last obstacles of the project had been removed on February 6 with the signing of a lease agreement with Bangladesh Railway for 70 decimal land for construction of Elevated Expressway from Chattogram Airport to Lalkhan Bazar.



In this connection a bipartite agreement has been signed for a term of 10 years in the first phase at Tk 3,04,92000. With the lease agreement for the land from Dewanhat to Tigerpass with Bangladesh Railway, the land problem for construction of the Elevated Expressway has been resolved.



The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has taken up the project, Elevated Expressway for Port City to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5-kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.



A Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the project. The Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport.



Presently it takes two to three hours from Airport to the city. With the completion of the project, it will take only 30 minutes to cross the distance. According to CDA sources, the construction works of the elevated expressway is being delayed as Bangladesh Railway has not yet allotted the required land for the project, resulting in city dwellers suffering.



The updated cost of the project is Tk 4,298.95 crore, and the deadline has been shifted to June 2024, after two extensions.



The 16.5km elevated expressway will be a four-lane path with a total width of 16.5 metres. It will have 24 ramps at nine points from Lalkhan Bazar to the airport. With the ramps, the total length of the expressway will be 28.5km.



The ramps will facilitate entry and exit at Tigerpass, Agrabad, Barik Building, Nimtala Biswa Road, customs area, CEPZ, Karnaphuli EPZ, Katghar area, the sea-beach and airport intersections.



