Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:50 AM
EC picks 12 political parties in primary selection for registration

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


The Election Commission (EC) primarily selected 12 political parties out of the 93 that had applied for the registration.
EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam made the announcement at Agargaon EC building in the capital on Tuesday.

He said that after receiving application form the political parties EC, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, initiated the selection process at the field level. A committee headed by the joint secretary scrutinized these fresh applications.

The 12 parties emerging after the primary selection are: AB Party (Amar Bangladesh Party), Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), Bangladesh Humanist Party (BHP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nagorik Oikya, Bangladesh Sanatan Party (BSP), Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Labour Party, Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP), Bangladesh People's Party (BPP), Democratic Party and Bangladesh Liberal Democratic Party (BLDP).

Jahangir said that in the first stage, the concerned committee recommended the cancellation of the applications of 14 out of 93 parties, while two parties withdrew their applications.

"Later, the remaining 77 parties were given 15 days to provide additional documents. From that group, the Election Commission selected the 12 parties," he added.

The commission decided to collect information at the field level about these 12 parties. The commission will reach a final decision after verification at the field level, he added.

According to the commission-announced roadmap, the finalization process will be completed by June.

The Representation of the People Order (RPO) in Bangladesh requires political parties to register with the commission to contest elections. Without registration, parties can take part in different political and social activities but are not allowed to take part in elections.

To register, a party has to deposit Tk 5,000 as a fee, and is required to meet at least one condition out of the following three with supporting documentation-

A new party needs to have an active central office, a central committee, offices in at least one-third of the administrative districts, and a memorandum of endorsement from a minimum of 200 voters as its members in each Upazila.

Having at least one member of the party who had won in a previous general election took place after the independence of Bangladesh.

Securing at least five per cent of total votes cast in the constituencies in which its candidates took part in any of the post-independence general elections.

At present, the number of registered parties with the EC stands at 39.

The newly formed commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, is contemplating scheduling the 12th parliamentary general elections between Dec 2023 and Jan 2024.


