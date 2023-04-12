Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bangladesh Navy hands over 60 barrack houses for homeless people in Hatia

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Bangladesh Navy formally handed over 60 barrack houses for homeless and underprivileged people in Hatia, Noakhali district under the Ashrayan-2 project on Tuesday.

The Navy built these barrack houses under the direct direction of Prime Minister and under the Prime Minister's Office and under the overall supervision of Armed Forces Division, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release here.

The newly built barracks have a total of 300 units. Each of which can hold a family. Each barrack has a separate kitchen and bathroom.

Hatia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Kaiser Khasru received the necessary documents of the barracks from the Bangladesh Navy. Navy representative Lt Commander M Touhidul Islam and local dignitaries were present at the programme.

Bangladesh Navy has so far built and handed over total 4,157 barrack houses under the Ashrayan-2 project in Bagerhat, Bhola, Pirojpur, Barguna, Barisal, Jhalakathi, Chattogram, Noakhali and Cox's Bazar districts. A total of 32,145 homeless families were accommodated in these houses.

Apart from these, work is going on to construct barrack houses in Lalmohan upazila in Bhola and Sandwip upazila in Chattogram. Once finished, these houses will ensure housing for 1,200 families.     BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Navy hands over 60 barrack houses for homeless people in Hatia
Press for compliance in labour rights to develop tannery industry
Six more dengue patients hospitalised
BD records 5 more Covid cases
DMP arrests 40 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Badruddin’s role in DU cultural activities recalled  
Man held with 2.4-kg heroin in Rajshahi
Child day care centre launched at Malibagh SB HQs


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft