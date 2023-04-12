Bangladesh Navy hands over 60 barrack houses for homeless people in Hatia

Bangladesh Navy formally handed over 60 barrack houses for homeless and underprivileged people in Hatia, Noakhali district under the Ashrayan-2 project on Tuesday.



The Navy built these barrack houses under the direct direction of Prime Minister and under the Prime Minister's Office and under the overall supervision of Armed Forces Division, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release here.



The newly built barracks have a total of 300 units. Each of which can hold a family. Each barrack has a separate kitchen and bathroom.



Hatia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Kaiser Khasru received the necessary documents of the barracks from the Bangladesh Navy. Navy representative Lt Commander M Touhidul Islam and local dignitaries were present at the programme.



Bangladesh Navy has so far built and handed over total 4,157 barrack houses under the Ashrayan-2 project in Bagerhat, Bhola, Pirojpur, Barguna, Barisal, Jhalakathi, Chattogram, Noakhali and Cox's Bazar districts. A total of 32,145 homeless families were accommodated in these houses.



Apart from these, work is going on to construct barrack houses in Lalmohan upazila in Bhola and Sandwip upazila in Chattogram. Once finished, these houses will ensure housing for 1,200 families. BSS