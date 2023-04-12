Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Press for compliance in labour rights to develop tannery industry

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Speakers at a workshop on Tuesday urged the government to implement labour compliance in the Savar tannery industrial hub.

They said the tannery industry was shifted to Savar in 2017, but housing, schools and healthcare or hospitals for labour are yet to be established, which is negligence to the leather sector.

The speakers said this in a coalition-building and advocacy meeting, organized by Tannery Workers Union (TWU) and Global Solidarity Center, Bangladesh Office, held in a hotel at Palton in the capital.

Abul Kalam Azad and Abdul Malek, president and general secretary respectively of TWU, Monika Hartsel, Deputy Country Director of Solidarity Centre, Shamim Ara, president, Jatiya Sramik Federation, and Advocate KM Nasim, among others, spoke in the function.

The speakers also said the women workers are leaving their job in the tannery industry due to lack of labour compliance.
They blamed tannery owners for forcing experienced workers to leave the leather sector jobs, with the intention to appoint low paid new workers.

The workers leaders also urged the government not to pass any law in the parliament against labour benefits. While labour will remain healthy, the production of industry will grow smoothly.

A keynote presentation in the workshop said that ensuring social compliance in the leather industry will create scope of product diversification and attract buyers from developed countries like the US and EU. Labour compliance would open the door to achieve the certificates of the Leather Working Group (LWG), a global multi-stakeholder community, the presentation said.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Navy hands over 60 barrack houses for homeless people in Hatia
Press for compliance in labour rights to develop tannery industry
Six more dengue patients hospitalised
BD records 5 more Covid cases
DMP arrests 40 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Badruddin’s role in DU cultural activities recalled  
Man held with 2.4-kg heroin in Rajshahi
Child day care centre launched at Malibagh SB HQs


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft