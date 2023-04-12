Video
DMP arrests 40 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 40 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

The DB in association with the local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of April 10 to 6:00am Tuesday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 3,445 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 285 grams and 72 puria (small packets) of heroin and 5.550 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 3 bottles of phensidyle syrup, 32 cans beer and 26 bottles of foreign made liquor from their possessions, the release added.    BSS


DMP arrests 40 for selling, consuming drugs in city
