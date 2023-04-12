Badruddin’s role in DU cultural activities recalled  



Syed Badruddin Hossain played an important role to keep Dhaka University hall-based cultural programmes alive during pre and post Liberation War.



Badruddin was one of the founding members of Padatik Natya Sangsad.



Speakers said this the "Syed Badruddin Hossain Memorial Speech 2023" held at the seminar hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Tuesday. The programme was organized to celebrate the birth centenary of Syed Badruddin Hossain.



Prof Abdus Salim, President of International Theater Institute-Bangladesh centre presented keynote speech titled "Translation, adaptation and dramatization of foreign plays on the Bangladesh stage."



Abdul Salim said in his keynote, "Many plays have been translated in Bangladesh from English, French, German, Arabic, Hindi, Italian, Russian and Japanese and many other languages. The translated plays enriched our literature as well as our theater culture."



He also emphasized the creation of the country's original dramas rather than translations.



Ramendru Majumder said, "Plays are translated because of their literary value and contemporary importance. In every country writers translate and adapt plays. It helps introduce foreign literature to the local people."



He said that in our country Munir Chowdhury built strong foundation of translation foreign plays.



Liaquat Ali Lucky, DG Shilpakala Academy, said our stage activists are relying on the translated plays due to the inadequacy of our local plays. However, he expressed hope that along with this translation, original plays will also enrich our literature.



The speakers said, "Syed Badruddin Hossain has played an important role in the practice of theater in Bangladesh. Especially in Dhaka University's hall-based cultural practice, his role was foremost."



Syed Badruddin Hossain was a language activist, eminent educationist, columnist, former Registrar of Dhaka University and life president of Padatik Natya Sangsad.



Among others President of ITI Worldwide, Ramendu Majumder, DG of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, Padatik Nattya Sangsadh's President Syed Tasnin Hossain Tanu, Vice President Syed Ishtiaque Hossain Tito and Joint Secretary Wahidul Islam were present at the programme.



