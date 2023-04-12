Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Badruddin’s role in DU cultural activities recalled  

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent


Syed Badruddin Hossain played an important role to keep Dhaka University hall-based cultural programmes alive during pre and post Liberation War.

Badruddin was one of the founding members of Padatik Natya Sangsad.

Speakers said this the "Syed Badruddin Hossain Memorial Speech 2023" held at the seminar hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Tuesday. The programme was organized to celebrate the birth centenary of Syed Badruddin Hossain.

Prof Abdus Salim, President of International Theater Institute-Bangladesh centre presented keynote speech titled "Translation, adaptation and dramatization of foreign plays on the Bangladesh stage."

Abdul Salim said in his keynote, "Many plays have been translated in Bangladesh from English, French, German, Arabic, Hindi, Italian, Russian and Japanese and many other languages. The translated plays enriched our literature as well as our theater culture."

He also emphasized the creation of the country's original dramas rather than translations.

Ramendru Majumder said, "Plays are translated because of their literary value and contemporary importance. In every country writers translate and adapt plays. It helps introduce foreign literature to the local people."
 
He said that in our country Munir Chowdhury built strong foundation of translation foreign plays.

Liaquat Ali Lucky, DG Shilpakala Academy, said our stage activists are relying on the translated plays due to the inadequacy of our local plays. However, he expressed hope that along with this translation, original plays will also enrich our literature.

The speakers said, "Syed Badruddin Hossain has played an important role in the practice of theater in Bangladesh. Especially in Dhaka University's hall-based cultural practice, his role was foremost."

Syed Badruddin Hossain was a language activist, eminent educationist, columnist, former Registrar of Dhaka University and life president of Padatik Natya Sangsad.

Among others President of ITI Worldwide, Ramendu Majumder, DG of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, Padatik Nattya Sangsadh's President Syed Tasnin Hossain Tanu, Vice President Syed Ishtiaque Hossain Tito and Joint Secretary Wahidul Islam were present at the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Navy hands over 60 barrack houses for homeless people in Hatia
Press for compliance in labour rights to develop tannery industry
Six more dengue patients hospitalised
BD records 5 more Covid cases
DMP arrests 40 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Badruddin’s role in DU cultural activities recalled  
Man held with 2.4-kg heroin in Rajshahi
Child day care centre launched at Malibagh SB HQs


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft