Man held with 2.4-kg heroin in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 11: Police in an anti-crime drive arrested an alleged drug peddler with 2.4 kilograms (Kgs) of heroin in the district on Monday night.



The arrested was identified as Aminul Islam, 47, son of late Solaiman Biswash of Gorer Math area under Godagari upazila in the district.



On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in Aminul's house in Mohishalbari area under Godagari upazila and nabbed him and recovered the contraband drugs after searching the house thoroughly around 10:30 pm.



A case was recorded with Godagari Police Station in this connection and the arrested person, with the seized goods, was sent to the court on Tuesday morning. BSS



