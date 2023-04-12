Video
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023
City News

Child day care centre launched at Malibagh SB HQs

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

A day care centre for the children of women members of the Special Branch of Bangladesh Police was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Special Branch headquarters at Malibagh in Dhaka.

The day care centre was established under the project "Establishment of 20 Children Day Care Centre' of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.

At a function organized in the Multipurpose Hall of the Special Branch headquarters, State Minister for Women and Child Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira inaugurated the day care centre.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police, and Hasanuzzaman Kallol, Secretary of Women and Child Affairs attended the event with Md Monirul Islam, Additional IGP of Special Branch, in the chair.

Fazilatun Nessa Indira said, "The day care centre is creating safe workplace opportunities for working mothers. Many mothers are present here today. The presence of these mothers proves that the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership and work plan has created extensive economic empowerment and employment for the women-mothers of this country in the last one and a half decades. All these day-care centres are being established at the district and sub-district levels for these working mothers."

Indira added, "The joint family system is gradually decreasing in Bangladesh and number of single families is constantly increasing. Many mothers don't join the workforce despite having qualifications. If there are quality day care centres, they will join the job. The need for child day care centres for day placement of children is increasing day by day to provide safe and institutional care for their child in a quality appropriate place. Considering these realities, the ministry enacted the 'Child Day Care Centre Act, 2021' and started implementing it with the aim of providing secure mindset for working mothers and providing safety and security to children.

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said, "The government is sensitive towards children. Various initiatives are being implemented to ensure their proper development. Children's day cares have been developed especially for the children of working mothers".

The IGP said, "The Prime Minister has announced to build a developed and prosperous Smart Bangladesh. Smart citizens are needed for smart Bangladesh. Ensuring proper development of children is paramount in building smart citizens. Making sure they grow up properly will make it easier to build a smart Bangladesh".



