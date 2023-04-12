4 Jamaat men remanded in anti-terrorism case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed four leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami on two-day remand each in a case lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act with capital's Vatara Police Station.



The four remanded accused are- Abul Bashar, Mohammad Eusuf, Anwarul Haque and Shibbir Ahmed.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order as police produced the four before the court and pleaded to place them on five-day remand. The court, however, allowed bail to Jamaat activists Md Sirajul Islam and Mahbub Ali in the case.



Police arrested the accused from capital's Vatara area on April 7 and filed the case under Anti-Terrorism Act. BSS



