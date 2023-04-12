Newspaper in modern society

Dear Sir



Newspaper is one of the initial communication tools of society. It has been the most usual and a generally received medium to be used in conveying the local, regional, international and national news to readers.



Today major dailies employ correspondents to collect news from all over the place and also from agencies. They write about any and every event happening in different corners of the world. In these times, the role of newspaper is very significant in the promotion of trade, commerce and business. Big corporate and business houses promote their products by putting in big ads in newspaper.



The newspaper also informs us about political activities, new laws and various activities happening in society. They can still help in creating a common opinion, work as a corporate social responsibility tool and fight for justice if needed. They can change the government or help in punishing a criminal by simply acquiring public support and demanding justice. This is one of the major tools of democracy.



Hasan Akand

Dhaka University