Gas crisis plagues city

Recent media reports have revealed how capital's 10 areas are coping with acute gas shortage for the last 6 months. The reports once more expose the degree of all-out chaos to have overwhelmed our energy sector.



However experts have linked supply shortages, illegal and excessive gas connections, and pipeline leaks to this situation.



The situation in City's Jurain, Donia, Nama Shyampur, Mirpur, Bhatara, Shahjahanpur, Mirhajirbagh, East Rajabazar, Gandaria, Moghbazar, and Shanarpar are reported to have been regularly turning from bad to worse upsetting the residents' patterns of everyday life. As these areas are densely populated, understandably gas consumption is comparatively much higher than other parts of the city.



Low pressure or inadequate supply for lengthy hours has compelled residents in many areas to buy gas cylinders, use firewood stoves, ovens or buy food from restaurants. All this, which remains an episodic phenomenon, only adds to the financial burden of the families reeling under the impact of growing inflation.



Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company is reported to have emphasized to plug in leakages and setup new pipelines in 60 areas, including 2 in Keraniganj and Narayanganj to solve low gas pressure of the areas facing acute gas shortage.



While we understand growing demand for gas in the capital due to a booming population, at the same time manmade chaos is no less responsible behind the predicament.



In fact, our suggestions that we have earlier penned in our editorials urging authorities concerned to take steps to reign in on inept management including cut-off all illegal gas connection have fallen in deaf ears.



Though disconnecting 1,218.28 kilometres of illegal lines from 2020 to 2022 is a commendable feat, our question is whether any of the corrupt officials or illegal consumers had ever been brought to book?



However, key to the crisis lies in exploring more gas fields and finding new sources of energy. At the same time the authorities urgently need to locate and repair all faulty supply lines and sever rest of the illegal connections. Also, private users have to be sensitised about wasteful use of gas. Rationalization of the use of gas is a must. This is especially so for the nation's burgeoning economy, which demands increased gas in growth-driven sectors. On top of it, overhauling the gas supply management is the order of the day.



It is clear from media reports that the gas dilemma has been consequent on the gas shortage, mainly due to government's heavy dependence on import coupled with its reluctance at hydrocarbon exploration.



Although the country abounds with untapped hydrocarbon resources, policymakers have emphasized little on gas exploration so far. In addition, lack of interest among local gas companies' to explore natural resources is also playing a critical role behind the prolonged gas shortage.



