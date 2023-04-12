Remittances for Bangladesh's socioeconomic development

Bangladesh's economy has achieved success 52 years after gaining independence. In terms of social and economic cues to its neighbours, Bangladesh is at the forefront. For many less developed countries in the world, Bangladesh is viewed as a model for economic progress. The primary drivers of this long period of economic growth have been exports and remittances. To advance these sectors further, science-based planning and its proper implementation require time. One of the main drivers of the socioeconomic development of the country is the remittances sent by expatriates working in different countries. The discussion on the role of remittances in the development journey and economic growth of Bangladesh in the last five decades is therefore much more relevant and necessary.



The expatriate labour market is regarded as a crucial hub for our labour force since there is a mismatch between the supply and demand of labourers in the domestic labour market. However, it cannot be denied that migrant workers' remittances play a significant role in education, food security, poverty alleviation, and child nutrition in addition to strengthening the macroeconomic foundation.



In the Middle East and other countries throughout the world, there are about 1 crore and 2.5 million expats at work. Among them, most Bangladeshis are in Saudi Arabia. About 1.2 million people reside there. Additionally, there are expats working in a number of countries, including South Africa, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. To be honest, though, there are many more low-skilled and uneducated workers than there are skilled ones. If these foreign workers are sent abroad with the appropriate training and abilities, they will have an opportunity to find employment with a higher income. The country's economy will be robust as well. Neighboring India is the country that receives the most remittances worldwide after China. By sending educated and competent workers abroad, these countries lead the world in remittance collection.



If the remittances provided by expatriates are increased in order to draw investment in the productive sector, it will be able to progress Bangladesh's economic activities and open up a variety of prospects. More services offered to expatriates will result in more money being sent back to the country. Additionally, the economy of the country will quickly grow if there is an increase in remittance flow.



The amount of remittances sent by expatriates was 23.7 million dollars in the 1970s, and it climbed to 195 million dollars in 2000. At the moment, it has risen to $2478 million. More than 6% of the GDP is contributed via remittances. Bangladesh was able to emerge from the crisis during the global recession of 2008, thanks in part to remittances. Remittances have also significantly increased the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Bangladesh still faces a problem in remitting the money earned by expats. And this is remittance carried out via hundi. In Bangladesh, migrant labourers are more at ease transmitting money through unofficial means. Hundi, as we all know, is the term used to describe the illicit transfer of wealth outside of the legal framework for international or domestic foreign exchange transfers. Hundred operations are carried out in Bangladesh or other regions by organized groups from cities like London, New York, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore. 56 percent of remittances to Bangladesh originate through unofficial methods, according to the Global Economic Prospects (GEP) 2006 study. However, as a result of the infrastructure development in rural areas, the volume of remittances transmitted through official channels has increased, or the situation has considerably improved. The issue persists despite an increase in the usage of official channels for remittance transfers.



Both indirectly and directly, remittances can have a significant impact on the progress of developing countries. Remittances are rapidly playing a big part in the economy of Bangladesh. The importance of remittances in eradicating poverty, raising standards of living, and establishing foreign exchange reserves has grown recently. According to the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), Bangladesh will have one of the top 25 economies in the world by the year 2032. The development has an impact outside of the cities alone. The rural economy of Bangladesh is now standing on a very solid foundation. Expatriate income has played a major role in creating activity and dynamism in the rural economy. Remittances are a major catalyst behind the transformation of people's living standards in villages.



It is imperative to entice potential business owners to stay in the country by starting a variety of operations and engaging the expat population in investment sectors. Proper utilization of remittances should be ensured, Unnecessary and excessive expenditure needs to be curtailed, and investment sectors need to be identified to increase expatriate investment.



Additionally, Bangladesh's primary issue with exporting labour is the shortage of funding for individuals who desire to move abroad. Probashi Kallyan Bank, Employment Bank, and other public and private banks can be used to eliminate this problem. By creating and putting into effect an integrated strategy and current training policy, the government will be able to meet the need for qualified people on the global labour market. Not only do we need to increase the number of migrant workers, but we also need to cultivate highly skilled workers and send them to high-income developed countries. The improved efficiency and higher income destination are, of course, more significant than the figures.

The writer is an independent researcher and freelance columnist