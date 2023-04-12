‘Scholarship School BD’s role in guiding students for higher study in abroad

The trend of going abroad for higher education is increasing among the students studying at various levels. Most students dream of studying in the best universities in the world. However, to fulfil this dream, we need the right information, the right guidance. Many people work hard but cannot fulfil their dreams due to lack of proper guidance. Again, many people can move towards achieving their goals very quickly with the right information. Through proper guidance, 'Scholarship School BD' is serving as a charioteer to fulfil the dreams of students going abroad for higher education. The founder of this non-profit online platform is Md Nazmul Hasan Topu who is currently working as a PhD researcher at the prestigious University of British Columbia in Canada.



'Higher Study in Abroad' - these words are often heard nowadays. The tendency to go abroad for higher education is very high, especially among graduates. Travelling abroad for higher education can be a good solution to solve the unemployment problem in the country. But it also requires good preparation. Besides IELTS, GRE, SAT or TOEFL, learning the required language, collecting necessary documents, applying for university admission, applying for student visa, there are many other problems. Recently there has been an increase in foreign travel of students. In this regard, Bangladeshi students are more inclined towards Europe, Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Among Asian countries, South Korea, China, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand are the top choices of students. Because the cost of education in these countries is comparatively less than western countries.



Nowadays, almost all students dream of higher education abroad, but improper information makes barrier in the way. In the absence of proper guidance, the realization of dreams is very low. Many students are losing their dreams because of this, they are suffering. Even students have to face various unpleasant incidents including cheating. Only those, who go abroad for higher study, know and understand how much accurate information is required in higher education. Taking these issues into consideration, 'Scholarship School BD' is working to fulfil the dreams of students in higher education abroad through proper guidance.



Basically, with the motto 'Today's students are tomorrow's scholars', as a voluntary organization in education and research work and to fill the gap of research and scholarship related information among university students and train them to make them a qualified researcher and scholar in the future. At present, the activities of the institution are being conducted through 350 campus ambassadors in various public universities of the country.In this way, the students get to know about the various information and application procedures of scholarships in the country and abroad, as well as get the opportunity to research training and publication of research papers under the Bangladeshi PhD researchers studying abroad.



Moreover, the institute organizes iDesk event every month to provide accurate information in higher education. Through this event, students get the opportunity to directly talk to Bangladeshi PhD and Masters Researchers studying abroad and get free guidance on higher education. Also, the institution organizes free Speaking Club, Vocabulary Club, Presentation Club and Writing Club for the convenience of the students and to improve their English skills.

Highlighting his life experience regarding the importance of right informationthe founder of the institution Md. Nazmul HasanTopusaid, 'When I was an undergraduate student, I myself could not utilize the right opportunities at the right time due to lack of information. Just because of lack of correct information in Master's application, many applications fail and the scholarship is delayed and precious years are lost.' 'I am spreading the valuable information of scholarship, research and higher education among the students of the country through the scholarship school BD from the place of understanding of my past experience so that no one is left behind due to lack of information' he also added.



Scholarship School BD is regularly providing correct information on higher education and higher education by country on their YouTube and Facebook pages or groups to provide accurate information to students. The students are also getting the desired success by using the information provided by them. In this regard, Topu said, 'So far I have made more than 70 videos on scholarship, research and IELTS on the school BD channel. When I hear from them that they have been motivated and successful using the information I have given, I feel the joy of my own hard work. By the grace of Allah, several people have gone to study in America, Australia, Canada and Erasmus Mundus (Europe) by using our information.'



Note that on June 14, 2020, 'Scholarship School BD' started its journey with the aim of fulfilling the dreams of students by providing inspiration and proper guidance to students in higher education.



The writer is the campus ambassador, Scholarship School BD



