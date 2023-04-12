Video
Eid-shoppers  make Khulna markets vibrant

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 11: On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of the Muslim, people are thronging markets in the district city.
With their crowding in different markets, trading of new clothes, shoes, cosmetics and other items is set to gain momentum.

In a festive mood, all city markets are turning busy to make brisk sale of  Eid items. The trading is continuing from morning to   night.

A visit to city's Shopping Complex, Nixon Market, Khwaza Khanjahan Ali Market, Clay Road, Boro Bazar, Sonadanga Shopping Centre, and KDA New Market found growing numbers of customers.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, most salesmen said, the sale has started to reach peak after 13 Ramadan, which is higher compared to that of last two years.

The prices of all clothes have increased by 10 to 15 per cent.

This year the sale after 13th Ramadan has increased to Tk 1 lakh from Tk 20,000-25,000 per day, said Abul Hasan, owner of Bismillah Enterprise of the Shopping Complex.

This year's new collection of a three-piece, Nayra, is the top choice of young ladies.

Md Shafiqul Islam, owner of Nitu Clothe Store of Esha Chamber Market, said, this year, Mahi, Organza, Ramsha, Manadakini, Bin Hameed, Rang Pasand, Mahajal, and Amber' popular Indian three pieces are in prime demand of young women. These dresses are selling from Tk 1,300 to 7,000.

Most women customers are purchasing 'Soft Benaroshi Katan Sari at Tk 5,500 to 6,500, Indian Jamdani at Tk 3,200-4,500, South Indian Kanjivaran at Tk 2,200-3,500, Rajasthani Jaypuri Silk at Tk 2,500- 4,500, Monipuri Sari of Sylhet at Tk 2,000-2,200, and Gadwal Silk Sari at Tk 12,000-13,000.

These sale prices were provided by Amolesh Mallik, owner of Adritya Bosraloy of Jalil Tower Shopping Mall.

 DOF, Dapic & Tommy Jeans are selling at Tk 950-3,200. These are the best choice of young men, said Md Yasin Molla, owner of U Look at the same shopping mall.

 Besides, 'Sheikh Shadi', 'Star' and 'Top Ten' Punjabis are selling at Tk 600-2,500, said owner of Panjabi Ghor at Railway Market.

According to importers and wholesalers, this year Indian and Chinese products, that are traditionally dominating Bangladesh's Eid market are facing hard competition due to huge arrivals of Taiwan and Thailand-made readymade garments, three pieces, shoes, cosmetics, kid's items, and other fashion commodities.

 A large number of makeshift shops have sprung up on pavements targeting the Eid-ul-Fitr.

 Prices of different varieties of clothes, particularly cotton, tissue, silk and synthetic have registered a sharp rise although the shops are almost full of different varieties of               garments.


