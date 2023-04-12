Video
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023
Home Countryside

Security measures taken ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 11:  Police has taken security measures ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on April 22/23.
"Check posts have already been set up in each upazila and shopping malls, and patrolling has been enhanced on the  highway in the district ahead of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr," said Sushanta Sarkar, additional superintendent of  police (Crime and Ops) while speaking in the monthly law and order situation meeting held at the deputy commissioner (DC) office on Sunday.
Turning law enforcement agencies is working tirelessly to stop land grabbing and to keep the people in relief, he said, adding that everybody should be aware of preventing cyber-crime.
Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Sheikh Imran underscored the need to set up close circuit (CC) cameras at city's high-rise buildings.
Plain clothes police has been set up inside and outside at all shopping malls, and special police force has been on patrol at all the important places during the holy Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.
He, however, said cops recovered huge stolen motorcycles in the last two months.
Deputy Director of Local government Department of the DC office Md Yousup Ali said government has taken all preventive measures to protect land grabbing through applying law.
He emphasized enhancing supervision at all kitchen markets for not selling adulterated foods, unhealthy and substandard vermicelli during the holy Ramadan and Eid.
DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin presided over the meeting while Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed, UNOs, upazila chairmen, among others, addressed the meeting.


