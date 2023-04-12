220 Rajshahi children get Eid gifts from PM

RAJSHAHI, Apr 11: Some 220 children got clothes as Eid gifts from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

The Eid gifts were distributed at a function which Bangladesh Shishu Academy-Rajshahi organised in its auditorium.



Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shamim Ahmed distributed Eid gifts among the children as the chief guest.



Additional DC (Education and ICT) Jaya Maria Perera presided over the function. Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate (Secret Branch) Shamsul Alam was present at the function.

