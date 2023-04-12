Thousands of Santhia villagers suffer for want of bridge SANTHIA, PABNA, Apr 11: Several thousands of people of at least 20 villages are suffering commutation disarray due to lack of a bridge over the Ichamati River in Santhia Upazila of the district At present these villagers are facing untold sufferings while using a bamboo pathway at the point where the bridge has been demanded to be set up. The bamboo pathway turns highly risky in the rainy season.





Locals have been reiterating their demand for a metallic bridge over the river at Nandanpur Bazar point for a long time. The proposed bridge point is the linking point of Dhopadaha and Nandanpur Bazar.





Students of KTS Ayesha Khatun High School at Nandanpur, Government Primary School, Ichhamati Model Academy, Jouragachhi Degree College, Santhia Government College, Santhia Government Pilot Model High School, Upazila Parishad High School, and Chhondah School and College use the bamboo pathway.





Students of Nandanpur Ichhamati Academy Ropa, Jannatul, Jarif, and Limon said, "We face trouble to get to other bank of the river in the absence of a bridge."





Founder and Assistant Director of the academy Lecturer Rashed Salah Uddin Babu said, a bridge at the ferry ghat has been of a long demand by locals, students and people of different professions.





Nandanpur Village farm owners Kamal Ghosh, Rafiqul Islam, Sohel Rana, and Mostafizur Rahman Mukta said, "We have to take thousands of litres of milk everyday two times to sales centres crossing the river."





Dhopadah Union Chairman Saiduzzaman Babul said, "It is our long demand for a bridge over the Ichamati River. If the bridge is built, the dream of locals will come true."





Santhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masud Hossain said, "I have inspected the point. In fact, it needs a bridge to be built here. I have taken a step to inform the matter to local MP and deputy speaker."





In addition to common people, students of different schools and colleges are crossing over the pathway taking life risk. Also the same disarray is being suffered by guardians while taking their patients to hospital.Some 20 villages, such as Khanmahmudpur, Nandanpur, Saraph, Tenthulia, Dhopadaha, Pourat, Ujan, Bhato Khanmahmudpur, Haludhor, Doyarampur, Chakmadhupur, Khidirgram, Atiapara, Selonda, Panchdopadaha, Motka, Nariahgodai, Rudragati, and Pargolappur are located along the Ichamati River.The pathway is also being used for supplying milk of farm owners twice in a day to Baghabari Mulkvita, Brac and Akij selling centres.Montaz Ali Sheikh, 85, and Iman Ali Sheikh, 75, of Ujan Khanmahmudpur Village said, "Since the childhood we have been seeing ferry boat and bamboo pathway at this point. People are facing trouble at the point."A midwife of Khanmahmudpur Village Nabijan Nesa, 60, said, pregnant women have to go to hospital rounding a long distance, and they face trouble.Farmers Mozaffar Hossain Montu, Ratan Julhas, and Obaidul said, "We grow huge agriculture products in our area. We have to take our agri-products to haats and bazaars by crossing the river, taking trouble."Santhia Upazila Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar said, "It is very necessary to construct a bridge at Nandanpur Bazar point. We are continuing our contact with the department concerned in this regard."