Home Countryside

Views on women empowerment exchanged in Natore

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Apr 11: Aparajita, a project to empower women in politics, organised a view-exchange meeting with local journalists in the district on Monday.
The meeting was held in the hallroom of Barind Multi-Purpose Office.
Khan Foundation-Natore led the programme with the financial assistance of Switzerland and the technical supervision of Helveta Bangladesh to connect the media persons with the network of the project.
Shamima Haque Rozy, women vice-chairman of Singra Upazila, presided over the meeting.
 Shahina Lizu, advocacy and networking coordinator of the project, conducted it.  
Speakers said, the aim of the project is to empower women in politics and expand their participation in different structures of Local Government Development Associations ranging from union level to upper level.
To make the programme successful, they need publicity in different media about their network in the district, they added.  
They further said, members and leader persons of the project are always struggling and going ahead to achieve the target. They help poor and neglected people establish their rights. Besides, they are also working in different sectors for suffering people in the district. They are trying to build up their carrier as a leader in politics.
A total of 430 Aparajita women have been connected with the network from 24 unions of three upazilas of the district. They are working restlessly for the purpose.
Three Aparajita women contested union polls as members.  Besides, five  candidates took part in Zilla Parishad Election in the women reserved post.  They claimed 33 per cent involvement of women in political field.
Among others, Mojibar Rahaman, district coordinator of the project, Laily Begum, Khadija Khatun Aparajita, Ronen Roy, Debashis, Shahidul Haque, and journalists of different media spoke at the meeting.


