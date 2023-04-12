Nine nabbed with drugs in seven dists

Nine people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Laxmipur, Habiganj, Bogura, Sherpur, Dinajpur, Narail and Kishoreganj, in three days.

LAXMIPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 20 kilograms of hemp and two bottles of phensedyl from Chandraganj Police Station (PS) area in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Monir Hossain, 38, a resident of Deopara Village under Chandraganj PS.

RAB-11 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force from Noakhali Camp conducted a drive in Paschim Bazaar area of the PS in the afternoon, and arrested the man along with the drugs.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj PS Tawhidul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with PS and legal steps would be taken in this regard.

HABIGANJ: Members of RAB arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 42 kilograms of hemp from Madhabpur Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested man is Rupon Ali, 23, hails from Bishwanath Upazila of Sylhet District.

Media Officer of the RAB-9 Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Afsan-Al-Alam in a press said on information, a team of the elite force raided the Dak Bungalow area on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway on Saturday night, and arrested Rupon along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS concerned, the arrestee was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

BOGURA: Police have arrested a man along with eight kilograms of hemp from Shajahanpur Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested man is Omor Faruque Tota, 38, a resident of Domonpukur Village in the upazila.

Shajahanpur PS OC Abdul Kader Zilani said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers stopped a pick-up van at night and arrested the man along with the drugs from there.

The pick-up van, used to transport drugs, was also seized from the scene.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against him in this regard, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Detective Branch of Police (DB) arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 38 bottles of liquor from Nalitabari Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested men are Hazrat Ali, 30, a resident of Kalakuma Purbapara Village in the upazila, and Abdullah, 28, of Pathalia Nawbhanga Village in Sadar Upazila of Jamalpur District.

Sherpur DB Police OC Mushfiqur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Nijpara area of the upazila in the afternoon, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS concerned against them in this regard, the DB Police OC added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 15,000 yaba tablets from Parbatipur Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Iqbal Hossain, 45, a resident of Chandraganj in Lakshmipur District, and Arif Hossain Pappu, 34, of Udaypur Village under Mollarhaat Upazila in Bagerhat District.

District DNC Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Sakib Sarkar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department led by its Inspector Mozaffar Hossain Shah conducted a drive in Hatchery Mor area adjacent to the Parbatipur-Fulbari highway, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.

Meanwhile, a truck, which was used for transporting the drugs, was also seized during the drive.

Later on, the arrested were handed over to the PS concerned, the DNC SI added.

Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hsnat confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act.

NARAIL: Police have arrested a woman along with four kilograms of hemp from Naragati Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested person is Minakshi Begum, 32, a resident of Chorkhali Asharyan area under the upazila.

Naragati PS OC Sukanta Saha said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Minakshi's house in the afternoon, and arrested her along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against her in this regard, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a drug peddler along with 254 kilograms of hemp, 67 bottles of phensedyl, 209 bottles scarf and 35 bottles foreign liquor from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested man is Amir Hamza alias Bagha Babu, 32, a resident of Chandiber Dakkinpara Village under the upazila.

RAB-14 CPC- 2 Bhairab Camp Squad Commander Senior ASP Mohammad Akkas Ali said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village, and arrested the man along with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this regard, the RAB official added.

