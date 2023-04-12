258 secondary school students get tabs in Pabna

PABNA, Apr 11: Tabs were distributed among students of secondary and equivalent schools in Ishwardi Upazila of the district as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

A total of 258 students have received tabs. The tabs were handed over at a function held in the upazila auditorium. The upazila administration and Upazila Statistics Office jointly organized the distribution function.

Freedom Fighter Nuruzzaman Biswas, MP, was present at the function as the chief guest.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) PM Imrul Kayes presided over the function.

Upazila Chairman Bir Muktijoddha Naib Ali Biswas, Vice-Chairman Abdus Salam Khan, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) T M Rahsin Kabir, and Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Waheduzzaman were present as special guests.

According to sources at the Statistics Office, these tabs used in census work are distributed as teaching aids for the use of 9th and 10th class students.

