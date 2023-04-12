19 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 19 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Chattogram and Rangpur, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 17 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the remaining three were arrested on different charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested an employee of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday for allegedly stealing government medicine from the hospital.

The arrestee is Md Saddam Hossain, 33, hails from Raozan area in the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Nurul Alam Ashek, in-charge of CMCH Police Outpost, said Saddam worked as a special ward boy at Ward No. 13 of the hospital. Police arrested him with government medicine worth Tk 5,000 on the ground floor of the hospital.

A case was filed against the arrestee in this regard, the SI added.

However, CMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan could not be reached for comment.

RANGPUR: Police arrested the ward councillor of the Rangpur City Corporation from Darshana Mor Railgate area in the city on Friday night.

The arrested person is Zakaria Alam alias Shiplu, councillor of Ward No. 15 and general secretary of Tajhat Thana Unit Awami League (AL).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rangpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Mahfuz Rahman said Zakaria Alam faces three lawsuits with Kotwali police and another one with Tajhat police. Police took Zakaria Alam to Kotwali PS after arresting him.

He said of the cases, two were over electricity bill arrears and the remaining two cases were over land grabbing and violence.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, a team of police went to the house of Zakaria Alam's brother-in-law in Darshana Mor Railgate area to arrest him. But, locals, and AL leaders and activists gathered near the house and barred police from entering the house.

Police, later, arrested him at around 9:30pm and took him to Kotwali PS, the OC added.

