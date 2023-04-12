Diarrhoea situation deteriorates in southern region

BARISHAL, Apr 11: Diarrhoea situation is deteriorating in southern region.

In 31 days of March, a total of 6,704 diarrhoea-affected people underwent treatment in government hospitals of six districts of Barishal Division.



About 15,000 diarrhoea patients including men, women and children received treatment in first three months of the year. In the last year ,about 72,000 people became diarrhoea affected and received treatment in government hospitals. Over 1.5 lakh patients received treatment in different private hospitals and clinics.

In the first week of this month, 1,772 patients underwent treatment in government hospitals.

According to official sources, more than 75,000 diarrhoea patients took treatment in government hospitals in 2021.

Beginning by mid-March in 2020, Covid-19 infected about 60,000 people in the southern region, and of them 638 died.



The diarrhoeal menace appeared by mid-March in 2021. The region was also affected by dengue. In three months, about 3,500 dengue patients were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) and other hospitals. Of them, 12 ones died. About 100 dengue patients were admitted to government hospitals in three months of the current year. No fatality was reported. The dengue is yet to go away. On April 7, two dengue patients were undergoing treatment in SBMCH and Bhola Sadar Hospital.



Till April 7 morning, a total of 16,167 diarrhoea patients were registered with government hospitals in the region in first 97 days of the year. Of them, 15,462 recovered.

The mercury level started to pick up since the beginning of this year. The diarrhoea also started to go up.

This Ramadan physicians are advising people to avoid stale and adulated food.



Barishal Divisional Director of Health Department Dr Humayun Shahin Khan said, the public awareness plays a big role in preventing disease. He asked for making awareness in this connection.

He gave assurance of about adequate stocks of saline, medicine, and physicians in all government hospitals.

