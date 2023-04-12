Video
Home Foreign News

Britain names first female director of GCHQ intelligence agency

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

LONDON, Apr 11: Britain named Anne Keast-Butler as the first female director of its GCHQ intelligence agency on Tuesday.
She currently serves as deputy director general at Britain's MI5 intelligence agency.
"Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive track record at the heart of the UK's national security network, helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers," said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who made the appointment.
"She is the ideal candidate to lead GCHQ, and Anne will ?use her vast experience to help keep the British public safe."    REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

