Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:46 AM
Macron stirs confusion, criticism with Taiwan comments

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023

PARIS, Apr 11: French President Emmanuel Macron risks creating fresh confusion among his Western allies and encouraging China with his latest headline-grabbing foreign policy comments, this time on Taiwan, analysts say.
Returning from a trip to China, the 45-year-old French leader told the US-based Politico site and France's Les Echos newspaper that Europe shouldn't be a "follower" of the United States in the event of conflict with China over Taiwan.
"The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must be followers and adapt ourselves to the American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction," Macron was quoted as saying.
He added that Europe "should not be caught up in a disordering of the world and crises that aren't ours".
Such comments could be seen as longstanding French foreign policy, which seeks to underline French autonomy, and they also reflect growing unease in Europe about the continent being sucked into a confrontation between China and the United States.    AFP


