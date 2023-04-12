Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US, Philippines hold largest war drills near disputed waters

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

MANILA, Apr 11: American and Filipino forces on Tuesday launched their largest combat exercises in decades in the Philippines and its waters across the disputed South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, where Washington has repeatedly warned China over its increasingly aggressive actions.
The annual drills by the longtime treaty allies called Balikatan - Tagalog for "shoulder-to-shoulder" - will run up to April 28 and involve more than 17,600 military personnel. It will be the latest display of American firepower in Asia, as the Biden administration strengthens an arc of alliances to better counter China, including in a possible confrontation over Taiwan, an island democracy that Beijing claims as its own.
That dovetails with efforts by the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to defend its territorial interests in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety, by boosting joint military exercises with the US and allowing rotating batches of American forces to stay in additional Philippine military camps under a 2014 defense pact.
"The relationships that we have, that we build into these exercises, will make us faster to respond to conflict, crisis, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," US Marine Maj. Gen. Eric Austin said.
About 12,200 U.S military personnel, 5,400 Filipino forces and 111 Australian counterparts are taking part in the exercises, the largest since Balikatan started three decades ago. The drills will showcase US warships, fighter jets as well as Patriot missiles, HIMARS rocket launchers and anti-tank Javelins, according to US and Philippine military officials.
In a live-fire drill the allies will stage for the first time, US and Filipino forces will sink a target ship in the Philippine territorial waters off the western province of Zambales on April 26, in a coordinated inland and coastal artillery bombardment and airstrike, Col. Michael Logico, a Philippine spokesman for Balikatan, told reporters.
"We have to fire at a target that is closer to what we would expect in an actual threat, which is an intrusion coming from an adversary by sea," Logico told reporters. "We are demonstrating that we are combat ready."
Asked if Marcos raised any concern that Beijing may be antagonized by the rocket-firing near the busy waterway that China considers its territory, Logico said that did not come up when he briefed the president about the event. Marcos wants to witness the live-fire drill, he said.    AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN says forced into 'appalling choice' by Taliban ban on women
Britain braces for 'unparalleled' disruption from doctors' strike
Britain names first female director of GCHQ intelligence agency
Macron stirs confusion, criticism with Taiwan comments
US, Philippines hold largest war drills near disputed waters
Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe
Pakistan condemns India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir
Japan, China hold talks as Beijing simulates attack on Taiwan


Latest News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
India rejects China's objections to Amit Shah's Arunachal visit
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
EgyptAir set to start regular flight operations to Dhaka on May 14
Elderly man found dead in Kushiyara River after 36hrs of drowning
Sadarghat launch terminal to see 27 lakh passengers’ pressure during Eid: Nat’l Committee
Govt allows import of foreign films on five conditions
One killed, six injured as bus overturns in Savar
Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar
Most Read News
Heat wave to continue, day temperature may rise
Professor Imtiaz relieved of DU’s Center for Genocide Studies
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away
Fire in Chawkbazar ceramic warehouse, 6 units working
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
US wants Bangladesh to set strong example of free, fair polls
6 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam dies
School boy killed as truck hit him in Dinajpur
Sand, bricks being dumped in Bangabazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft