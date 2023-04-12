Video
Wednesday, 12 April, 2023
Sports

Intl Rating Chess

GM Ziaur Rahman emerges unbeaten champion

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

GM Ziaur Rahman emerged unbeaten champion in the Int'l Rating Chess tournament that concluded on Tuesday at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room in the city.

FM Mohammad Javed became runner-up. GM Zia and FM Javed both earned 8 points each after 9th round. In a tie-breaking system GM Zia clinched the title and FM Javed finished runner-up.

Five players earned 7 points each. In a tie-breaking system among them CM Manon Reja Neer became 3rd, FM FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia became 4th, CM Nayem Haque became 5th, FM Khandaker Aminul Islam became 6th and CM Md. Sharif Hossain became 7th.

Six players earned 6.5 points each. After the tie-breaking system FM Mehdi Hasan Parag became 8th, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin became 9th, FMN Subrota Biswas became 10th, Jabed Al Azad became 11th, Resat-E-Noor became 12th and FM Syed Mahfuzur Rahman became 13th.

Eighteen players earned 6 points each, 7 players among them became 14th to 20th. They are 14th-WFM Noashin Anjum, 15th-Md Masum Hossain, 16th-WCM Ahmed Walijah, 17th- Md. Siddiqur Rahman, 18th-Tutul Dhar, 19th-Md. Abu Hanif and 20th-Mukitul Islam Ripon.

The 9th or last round games held today with GM Zia split point with FM Tahsin, FM Javed defeated IM Minhaz, CM Neer split point with FM Parag, CM Nayem defeated WFM Noshin, FM Aminul beat Masum, CM Sharif beat WCM Walijah, Jabed split point with Reasat, FM Subrota beat Sariatullah, FM Mahfuz beat Md Sagor, Siddiqur split point with Hanif, Nasim split point with CM Mahtab, CM Jamal outclassed Rubel, CM Sohel defeated Din, Humayan outplayed Tipu, Tutul edged past Rabiul, Afnan overpowered Momin, Mowla defeated Rashedul, Ayaan beat Nurul, Ripon outclassed JilaniRaison beat Dil, Neloy defeated Arif and Osman beat Sabyasachi.     �BSS



