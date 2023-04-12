Video
Chamari Athapaththu credits her heroic innings to coach and Falcons team management

Published : Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's women's team captain Chamari Athapaththu hopes to continue her current cricket form. On Tuesday the 31-year-old batting all-rounder, playing for the Falcons Women team won the Player of the match award in the match against Sapphires Women in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament.

Opening the innings at her favorite batting position, she scored 75 runs in 44 balls; and her aggressive batting included 13 boundaries (7 fours and 6 sixes). Her team won the match with 6.3 overs to spare.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Hong Kong, "Actually I am very happy about my performance. Today's game was like a must-win game for us. With the coach Joanne Broadbent and team management including captain Suzie Bates we had decided a specific game plan and we executed in the same way. I played my natural game today. I started with the slow batting but then I continued with aggressiveness and ultimately we won the match and I am happy for it".

"This FairBreak is a global tournament in which lots of associate and board member players participate and the organisers must be complimented for the same. I hope they will continue to host this tournament next year also and more players from the associate countries and top level nations participate".

"As a Falcon member I was very happy to get support from all our team members including Danni Wyatt also and hope to continue with our winning streak for the next two games also and win the Champions Trophy. Last year, we were the runners up team but this year, we hope to win this for our team", she added. further.

Interestingly, Cricket Hong Kong has won the ICC Development Initiative Award for last year's tournament also.

"It's a wonderful recognition of the work we're doing for women's cricket to be chosen as the cricket development initiative of the year for all of Asia for any form of cricket by the game's governing body ICC. We're honored by this recognition and will continue to build on our efforts in Women's Cricket Development", R. Venkat, the Managing Director and the title sponsors of the tournament, speaking exclusively, said.



